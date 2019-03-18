Μία απέραντη ροζ θάλασσα οι ροδακινιές της Βέροιας! Ένα μοναδικό φαινόμενο- ΕΝΤΥΠΩΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΦΩΤΟ

View this post on Instagram

V A L L E Y O F P I N K Greetings to all, I hope that you have had a wonderful Easter break with lots of relaxation and photography! Returning from two trips to some amazing locations in Greece, I have a lot of new things to share with you, starting with the valley of pink. In late March, the valley of Veroia in the north of Greece becomes an endless pink sea of blooming peach trees, with the surrounding barely snow-capped mountains providing a beautiful backdrop to the almost monochrome scene. Setting up a composition for sunrise proved quite difficult as you get lost in the extent of the valley, making it hard to find a single point of focus. When the sun creeped over the horizon and lit up the peach trees, it was like witnessing them bloom in real time, a truly wonderful experience. Have a great day everyone!! For more high-quality images please visit: www.alexandrosmalapetsas.com. #veriapeach #landscape_specialist #places_wow #landscape_captures #landscapes #landscapestyles_gf #exploretocreate #travelstoke #roamtheplanet#sharetravelpics#earthofficial#travelbloggers#ig_podium#getlost #tv_greece #nature_greece #mysteriousgreece #wu_greece #ig_greece #loves_greece #igers_greece #great_captures_greece #travel_greece #photocontestgr #gf_greece #kings_greece #awesome_phototrip #ae_greece #super_greece #athensvoice

