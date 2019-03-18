Μία απέραντη ροζ θάλασσα οι ροδακινιές της Βέροιας! Ένα μοναδικό φαινόμενο- ΕΝΤΥΠΩΣΙΑΚΕΣ ΦΩΤΟ

"Μύρισε άνοιξη"


Σε ένα μαγικό ανοιξιάτικο τοπίο έχουν μεταμορφώσει την Bέροια οι ανθισμένες ροδακινιές. Πρόκειται για ένα φαινόμενο μοναδικό στην ελληνική ύπαιθρο που συμβαίνει από τις αρχές μέχρι τα τέλη Μαρτίου.

Ο κάμπος της Ημαθίας μεταμορφώνεται από τις χιλιάδες ανθισμένες ροδακινιές σε μια απέραντη ροζ θάλασσα

Τα άνθη της ροδακινιάς, συμβολίζουν την άνοιξη, την αναγέννηση και ως συνέπεια τη γονιμότητα, ενώ έχουν αποτελέσει πηγή έμπνευσης μεγάλων ζωγράφων, όπως ο Βαν Γκογκ



View this post on Instagram

V A L L E Y O F P I N K Greetings to all, I hope that you have had a wonderful Easter break with lots of relaxation and photography! Returning from two trips to some amazing locations in Greece, I have a lot of new things to share with you, starting with the valley of pink. In late March, the valley of Veroia in the north of Greece becomes an endless pink sea of blooming peach trees, with the surrounding barely snow-capped mountains providing a beautiful backdrop to the almost monochrome scene. Setting up a composition for sunrise proved quite difficult as you get lost in the extent of the valley, making it hard to find a single point of focus. When the sun creeped over the horizon and lit up the peach trees, it was like witnessing them bloom in real time, a truly wonderful experience. Have a great day everyone!! For more high-quality images please visit: www.alexandrosmalapetsas.com. #veriapeach #landscape_specialist #places_wow #landscape_captures #landscapes #landscapestyles_gf #exploretocreate #travelstoke #roamtheplanet#sharetravelpics#earthofficial#travelbloggers#ig_podium#getlost #tv_greece #nature_greece #mysteriousgreece #wu_greece #ig_greece #loves_greece #igers_greece #great_captures_greece #travel_greece #photocontestgr #gf_greece #kings_greece #awesome_phototrip #ae_greece #super_greece #athensvoice

A post shared by Alexandros Malapetsas (@alexandrosmalapetsas) on Apr 12, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Η περιοχή γιορτάζει κάθε χρόνο το μοναδικό αυτό φαινόμενο με εκδηλώσεις από του τουριστικό οργανισμό Βέροιας.

Ποδηλατάδα, μέσα στις ανθισμένες ροδακινιές, στην καρδιά του κάμπου της Ημαθίας

Μάλιστα διοργανώθηκε ποδηλατάδα, μέσα στις ανθισμένες ροδακινιές, στην καρδιά του κάμπου της Ημαθίας, και δεκάδες ποδηλάτες απόλαυσαν την υπέροχη διαδρομή, που... μύριζε άνοιξη!

Φωτ.:eurokinissi / Κεντρική φωτό Αλέξανδρος Μαλαπέτσας

 


