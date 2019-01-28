Η φωτογράφος που έχει ανεβάσει στο instagram τις πιο όμορφες πόρτες του Λονδίνου!

View this post on Instagram

???? Back in the early days of this account, this pair of doors was one of the first that achieved a great deal of engagement. I'm not sure what it was exactly - particularly as I'd taken the image in winter, when there were no leaves on the trees (the above was taken spring 2018) - but something resonated ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That was the moment I thought: this account really does have legs! There are people out there who love doors as much as me ???? and the funny thing is, this duo are located just a stone's throw from my flat. I walked past them every single day and almost forgot they were there.???? ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨So, I guess the moral of that story is: inspiration might be closer than you think ✨ - and if you're busy working on increasing your engagement on Instagram...persevere! It takes time, but it will happen ???????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀

