Η φωτογράφος που έχει ανεβάσει στο instagram τις πιο όμορφες πόρτες του Λονδίνου!

Ένα προφίλ με τις πιο όμορφες πόρτες του Λονδίνου διατηρεί η φωτογράφος Bella Foxwell. Στη σελίδα με την ονομασία The Doors of London, μπορεί αν δει κανείς μια ποικιλία προσόψεων που είναι τόσο ασυνήθιστες!
«Ξεκίνησα αυτό το λογαριασμό πριν από περίπου δυόμισι χρόνια», γράφει η Foxwell
«Έφτιαχνα για καιρό λογαριασμούς μεγάλων εμπορικών εταιρειών και ήθελα να δω αν θα μπορούσα να κάνω κάτι και για τον εαυτό μου. Επειδή έχω ήδη εμμονή με τις πόρτες, μου ταίριαξε γάντι».
Η Bella θαυμάζει τους ανθρώπους που ασχολούνται με την εξωτερική εμφάνιση του σπιτιού τους ενώ με τον καιρό έμαθε τι αρέσει και τι όχι στον κόσμο.
«Δεν μου κάνει έκπληξη ότι είναι οι πιο φωτεινές και πολύχρωμες πόρτες που αρέσουν στους περισσότερους» αναφέρει.
Από τους δρόμους του Notting Hill μέχρι το Brixton και παραπέρα, η αυξανόμενη συλλογή της Foxwell έχει ήδη κερδίσει 49.000 ακόλουθους.
Δείτε περισσότερα για την Bella Foxwell εδώ.
Back in the early days of this account, this pair of doors was one of the first that achieved a great deal of engagement. I'm not sure what it was exactly - particularly as I'd taken the image in winter, when there were no leaves on the trees (the above was taken spring 2018) - but something resonated. That was the moment I thought: this account really does have legs! There are people out there who love doors as much as me and the funny thing is, this duo are located just a stone's throw from my flat. I walked past them every single day and almost forgot they were there. So, I guess the moral of that story is: inspiration might be closer than you think - and if you're busy working on increasing your engagement on Instagram...persevere! It takes time, but it will happen.
Thank you SO much for your responses to yesterday's post. I am absolutely blown away by your messages and promise to respond to every one in the next day or two. I loved learning more about you, and am now very excited to continue sharing more of me in 2019! I found this gorgeous green door totally by accident one summer's evening before I met a friend for a drink. Stupidly, I didn't take note of the street name and have tried in vain to find in on Google maps. Oh well, hopefully one day soon I'll stumble across it again. Whoever paints their door AND facade two incredible shades of green is someone worth knowing as far as I'm concerned.