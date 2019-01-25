Μια παρέα κάνει βόλτα στην Πάτρα και φωτογραφίζει τις ομορφιές της - Χαρίζει μοναδικές εικόνες!

Συναντιούνται μια φορά το μήνα


Μια παρέα κάνει βόλτα στην Πάτρα και φωτογραφίζει τις ομορφιές της - Χαρίζει μοναδικές εικόνες! Συναντιούνται μια φορά το μήνα
 

Τις ομορφιές της Πάτρας αναδεικνύει μία ομάδα νεαρών που ζει στην πόλη και λατρεύει την φωτογραφία. Η παρέα τους αποτελείται από 15-30 άτομα που αγαπούν να κάνουν βόλτα σε διάφορες περιοχές της Πάτρας και αναδεικνύουν τις ομορφιές της μέσα από τη δική τους ξεχωριστή ματιά.

Μία ομάδα που φωτογραφίζει την Πάτρα, στις ομορφιές της

Η ομάδα που αποτελείται κυρίως από ερασιτέχνες φωτογράφους ξεκίνησε τις βόλτες τον Σεπτέμβριο, ενώ έχει δημιουργήσει και λογαριασμό στο Instagram, όπου αναρτά τις εντυπωσιακές της φωτογραφίες.

Αν επισκεφθεί κανείς το PhotoVolta, θα δει την Πάτρα από την αρχή και σίγουρα θα την ερωτευθεί.

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Δαμάλας, μέλος της ομάδας, μιλώντας στο thebest.gr μίλησε για την ενασχόληση του με την φωτογραφία αλλά και για την παρέα του.

Μου αρέσει να μοιράζομαι ό,τι κεντρίζει το ενδιαφέρον μου

«Άρχισα να ασχολούμαι ερασιτεχνικά με την φωτογραφία πριν ένα χρόνο. Με ενδιέφερε κι αγόρασα από ένα επαγγελματία φίλο μου μία κάμερα. Μου έδωσε μάλιστα κάποιες συμβουλές, μου εξήγησε κάποια πράγματα και ξεκίνησα» αναφέρει.

Σπουδάζει στο Τμήμα Μηχανολόγων και παρόλο που λατρεύει τη φωτογραφία δεν έχει σκεφτεί να ασχοληθεί επαγγελματικά μαζί της

«Με εμπνέει ο καιρός, τα ηλιοβασιλέματα. Μου αρέσει να κάνω τη βόλτα μου και να μοιράζομαι τις όμορφες εικόνες που συναντάω και αντικρύζω αλλά και ότι μου κεντρίζει το ενδιαφέρον. Μου αρέσει πολύ να ακούω θετικά σχόλια και αν βλέπω ότι υπάρχει ανταπόκριση» εξηγεί.

????

Από τους εμπνευστές του εγχειρήματος είναι ο Αιμίλιος Μαρίνος ο οποίος εξήγησε στο thebest.gr ότι σκοπός ήταν, μέσα από αυτές τις φωτογραφικές βόλτες, να αναδειχθούν οι ομορφιές της Πάτρας, μέσα από τη δική τους ματιά.

«Ήταν μία κίνηση έτσι ώστε να μαζευτούν οι ερασιτέχνες φωτογράφοι της Πάτρας»

«Ήταν μία κίνηση που κάναμε με τον Ηλία Γεωργάκη, έτσι ώστε να μαζευτούν οι ερασιτέχνες φωτογράφοι της Πάτρας» αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά.

Ακολουθούν φωτογραφίες του Αιμίλιου Μαρίνου!

Εντυπωσιακές είναι και οι φωτογραφίες του Ηλία Γεωργάκη!

 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


