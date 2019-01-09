Γνωστό μοντέλο βρέθηκε νεκρό στο σπίτι του

Νεκρή βρέθηκε στο σπίτι της η Annalise Braakensiek, το μοντέλο από την Αυστραλία που δεν είχε δώσει σημάδι ζωής για αρκετές μέρες με αποτέλεσμα η οικογένεια της και οι φίλοι της να ανησυχήσουν.
Την Κυριακή λοιπόν, οι οικείοι της κάλεσαν την αστυνομία και τους ζήτησαν να επισκεφθούν το σπίτι της για να δουν τι συμβαίνει. Οι αστυνομικοί όταν εισέβαλαν στο σπίτι είδαν αυτό που φοβόντουσαν.
Δεν είναι γνωστά τα αίτια του θανάτου της, μέχρι στιγμής
Το μοντέλο πριν 2 χρόνια χώρισε από τον σύζυγο της μετά από 16 χρόνια γάμου και ήταν πολύ στεναχωρημένη.
Η 46χρονη δημοσίευε συνεχώς αινιγματικά μηνύματα στο Instagram, γεγονός που είχε ανησυχήσει τους θαυμαστές της. «Οι προκλήσεις της ζωής έγιναν βαθιές, σκοτεινές, δύσκολες, απαιτητικές τον τελευταίο καιρό» ήταν ένα σχόλιο σε μία φωτογραφία της στις 14 Δεκεμβρίου.
Ενώ ένα άλλο έλεγε «Σας ευχαριστώ από το βάθος της καρδιάς μου σε όλους εσάς που με βοήθησαν με τα σκοτεινά μου σύννεφα».
