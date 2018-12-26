Αυτές είναι οι πιο δημοφιλείς φωτογραφίες του Instagram για το 2018

Life
&the City

Η πλέον δημοφιλής φωτογραφία συγκέντρωσε πάνω από 18 εκατ. «Likes»


Αυτές είναι οι πιο δημοφιλείς φωτογραφίες του Instagram για το 2018 Η πλέον δημοφιλής φωτογραφία συγκέντρωσε πάνω από 18 εκατ. «Likes»
 

Αυτές είναι οι 10 φωτογραφίες με τα περισσότερα likes στο Instagram για το 2018, σύμφωνα με τη λίστα, που επιμελήθηκε η Wikipedia. Μάλιστα οι 17 από τις 20 κορυφαίες φωτογραφίες στην ιστορία του Instagram ανέβηκαν όλες μέσα στο 2018.

Η παρουσίαση γίνεται με αντίστροφη μέτρηση.

10. Η ανακοίνωση της γέννησης του γιου του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο (11.468.781 likes)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) στις 12 Νοέ, 2017 στις 12:19 μμ PST

9. Η Kylie Jenner με την Stormi Webster, ντυμένες με φτερά πεταλούδας. (11.869.546 likes)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

my baby butterfly..

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 29 Οκτ, 2018 στις 3:08 μμ PDT

8. Η χριστουγεννιάτικη φωτογραφία του Ρονάλντο με τα παιδιά του (12.205.860 likes)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!????????❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) στις 24 Δεκ, 2018 στις 10:54 πμ PST

7. Η φωτογραφία της Kylie Jenner με την κόρη της, που δημοσιεύτηκε αρχές Αυγούστου. (12.278.283 likes)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

my heart

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 9 Αύγ, 2018 στις 1:35 μμ PDT

6. Η ανακοίνωση του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο για την μεταγραφή του στην Γιουβέντους (12.286.480 likes)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Forza Juve! #FinoAllaFine

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) στις 16 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 11:34 πμ PDT

5. Η τελευταία φωτογραφία του ράπερ XXXTentacion πριν πεθάνει (12.916.128 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

LOVE IS WAR

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) στις 19 Μάι, 2018 στις 4:06 μμ PDT

4. Η φωτογραφία της Ariana Grande με τον πρώην της, Mac Miller, που πέθανε τον Σεπτέμβριο (12.834.654 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης

3. Η Kylie Jenner να κρατάει στην αγκαλιά την ενός μήνα Stormi Webster (13.066.832 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 1 Μάρ, 2018 στις 2:50 μμ PST

2. Η επιβεβαίωση του αρραβώνα του Justin Bieber με την Hailey Baldwin (13.358.624 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) στις 9 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 3:14 μμ PDT

1. Η πρώτη φωτογραφίας της νεογέννητης κόρης της Kylie Jenner (18.040.486 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

stormi webster ????????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 6 Φεβ, 2018 στις 1:14 μμ PST

 


