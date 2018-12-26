Αυτές είναι οι πιο δημοφιλείς φωτογραφίες του Instagram για το 2018

Αυτές είναι οι 10 φωτογραφίες με τα περισσότερα likes στο Instagram για το 2018, σύμφωνα με τη λίστα, που επιμελήθηκε η Wikipedia. Μάλιστα οι 17 από τις 20 κορυφαίες φωτογραφίες στην ιστορία του Instagram ανέβηκαν όλες μέσα στο 2018.
Η παρουσίαση γίνεται με αντίστροφη μέτρηση.
10. Η ανακοίνωση της γέννησης του γιου του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο (11.468.781 likes)
9. Η Kylie Jenner με την Stormi Webster, ντυμένες με φτερά πεταλούδας. (11.869.546 likes)
8. Η χριστουγεννιάτικη φωτογραφία του Ρονάλντο με τα παιδιά του (12.205.860 likes)
7. Η φωτογραφία της Kylie Jenner με την κόρη της, που δημοσιεύτηκε αρχές Αυγούστου. (12.278.283 likes)
6. Η ανακοίνωση του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο για την μεταγραφή του στην Γιουβέντους (12.286.480 likes)
5. Η τελευταία φωτογραφία του ράπερ XXXTentacion πριν πεθάνει (12.916.128 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)
4. Η φωτογραφία της Ariana Grande με τον πρώην της, Mac Miller, που πέθανε τον Σεπτέμβριο (12.834.654 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης
3. Η Kylie Jenner να κρατάει στην αγκαλιά την ενός μήνα Stormi Webster (13.066.832 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)
2. Η επιβεβαίωση του αρραβώνα του Justin Bieber με την Hailey Baldwin (13.358.624 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
1. Η πρώτη φωτογραφίας της νεογέννητης κόρης της Kylie Jenner (18.040.486 likes την στιγμή της δημοσίευσης)