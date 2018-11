Ο Νορβηγός στρατιωτικός Λάσε είναι το... σέξι πρόσωπο του ΝΑΤΟ - ΔΕΙΤΕ ΦΩΤΟ

View this post on Instagram

When duty calls.. ????⚓️ It was such a great honor representing my country and visiting the new @nato HQ in #Brussels, #Belgium ???????? Next week, I will take part in #TridentJuncture 2018, #NATO’s biggest exercise in decades - and that is happening close to my hometown #Trondheim, Norway ????????‍♂️???????? And to my Mamma and Pappa, if you read this: I’ll try to pay a visit if my service allows ????❤️ To the rest of you guys - have a great week and stay tuned! #WeAreNato #Forsvaret #DutyCalls #Uniform #Nato Video: @fredrik_bye ????????

