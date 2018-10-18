Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες που φαίνεται η ...κοιλίτσα της Μεγκαν Μαρκλ! To casual look της!

Την περιοδεία τους συνεχίζουν ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ. Ο δούκας και η δούκισσα του Sussex βρέθηκαν αρχικά στο Σύδνεϋ και στη συνέχεια ταξίδεψαν πάνω από 200 μίλια βορειοδυτικά στη πόλη Dubbo.
Οι δυο τους είναι πιο ευτυχισμένοι από ποτέ, μετά την ανακοίνωση πως περιμένουν το πρώτο τους παιδί την άνοιξη. Αυτό δείχνουν και οι φωτογραφίες του ζευγαριού λίγο πριν επιβιβαστούν στο αεροπλάνο.
Το casual look της Δούκισσας
Ουσιαστικά είναι και οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες που δείχνουν ότι η κοιλίτσα της Δούκισσας έχει μεγαλώσει. Διάλεξε ένα πιο casual look, το οποίο περιλάμβανε ένα λευκό πουκάμισο του brand Maison Kitsune, ένα γκρι blazer από τη collection της Serena Williams, μαύρο στενό τζιν του brand Outland Denim και μπότες J.Crew.
Συμπλήρωσε το look με μία κομψή αλογοουρά.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand (16th-31st October)???????????????????????????????? . Day 2: - Their Royal Highnesses visited the town of Dubbo, situated on the Macquarie River, 300 kilometres northwest of Sydney. - On arrival in Dubbo, The Duke and Duchess visited the Royal Flying Doctor Service to learn more about the life-saving role the aviation service provides for people living in rural and regional areas. - With most of the state of New South Wales suffering from drought, Their Royal Highnesses saw first-hand the hardships local farmers are facing by visiting a local property. - The Duke and Duchess then travelled to Victoria Park to join people from Dubbo and surrounding areas at a picnic in the park to celebrate community spirit within the region. Members of the public were invited to attend, and His Royal Highness gave an address. - In the afternoon, The Duke and Duchess visited a local school working to improve the education outcomes of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Students opened up their classrooms to present their work and participate in a session of netball and touch football drills on the school oval, highlighting the importance of sport in education. #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #royalcouple #royalfamily #royalbaby #invictusgames #instaroyals #royalnews
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#New The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand (16th-31st October)???????????????????????????????? . Day 2: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dubbo, situated on the Macquarie River, 300 kilometres northwest of Sydney, for a day of engagements. #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #royalcouple #royalfamily #royalbaby #invictusgames #instaroyals #royalnews