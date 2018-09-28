Και ξαφνικά τα γκρίζα μαλλιά είναι μόδα! ΦΩΤΟ

Γυναίκες που λένε "αντίο" στις βαφές μαλλιών και "ναι" στο γκρίζο μαλλί βλέπουμε σε έναν λογαριασμό στο instagram με όνομα Grombre.
Το νεό τρεντ που λέει "αντίο" στις βαφές
Η λέξη «Grombre» προέρχεται από το το grey (γκρι) και το το ombré (ομπρέ), το τρεντ στα μαλλιά που ήταν πανταχού παρόν πριν από κάποια χρόνια.
“I started going grey when I was only twenty years old. It runs in my family. I was playing with colour for fun since I was a teenager so it was quite normal for me to just cover it up. That’s when it stopped being fun. Inspired by other silver ladies, I decided to ditch the dye two years ago. It was like discovering a buried treasure. I love the colour and the texture is so much nicer than when it was covered with dye. Not a day goes by without a compliment about my hair. Strangers constantly ask me where I get my hair done. I’ve even had people yelling from their car window that they love my hair! I am enjoying every second of it! Strangely enough, at the ripe old age of 43, I have never felt more confident and happy about my looks. And it’s all fun again.” @madeleine.allard #grombre #gogrombre
Δημιουργός του Grombre είναι η 26χρονη γραφίστρια Martha Truslow Smith η οποία αποφάσισε να δημιουργήσει τον λογαριασμό όταν διαπίστωσε ότι δεν υπάρχει υποστήριξη για τις γυναίκες που γκριζάρουν φυσικά. Σημειωτέον ότι η ίδια είδε τις πρώτες γκρι τρίχες στα μαλλιά της από την ηλικία των δεκατεσσάρων ενώ πριν από δύο χρόνια αποφάσισε να σταματήσει να τα βάφει.
«Δημιούργησα τον λογαριασμό για τις γυναίκες που νιώθουν ντροπή και αμηχανία για τις γκρίζες τους τρίχες ή ακόμα και για εκείνες που μπορεί να έχουν αλλεργίες στη βαφές μαλλιών αλλά εξακολουθούν να τις χρησιμοποιούν λόγω των προτύπων ομορφιάς» λέει.
“It is the second time I do the « experience » of this transition. First time was 3 years ago in 2015. I let them grow but then decided to cut them very short, I didn’t find a real proper way to arrange them, neither a new style, then they grow again and I suddenly tied them with biological vegetal brown color, as I was feeling less sure about myself. And also because I like to follow my desires ;) even if I change my mind. But somehow I felt sad to have covered my « inner light » again and decided this year, after months working on myself (meditation, reading and applying lots of self-development books, drawing, taking time for me out of my last job), to let them grow naturally, not only the color but the natural movement of my hair. And it matches perfectly with my state of mind and mindfulness. I think it represents how every woman/human has beauty and light and freedom inside her. And I’m proud of being part of a movement that spread courage, healthy lifestyle and self-acceptance around the world. Others are helping me and I’d like to help others wearing that white (and grey) flag on their head and learn that patience really worths it. ????☀️Time reveals treasure when you take it.” @ororo_monroette #grombre #gogrombre
“Such a proud moment for me. About six months into my transition my mother called me to say I had inspired her to ditch the dye. (Swipe right to see her mother.) Here she is completely transitioned. She is 74 and feeling so happy with her choice.” @silverautiesewmum #grombre #gogrombre