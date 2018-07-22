Εντυπωσιάζει με μαγιό η Γιάννα Τερζή

Η τραγουδίστρια απόκτησε αθλητικό σώμα


Εντυπωσιάζει με μαγιό η Γιάννα Τερζή Η τραγουδίστρια απόκτησε αθλητικό σώμα
 

Η Γιάννα Τερζή έχει καταφέρει να αποκτήσει ένα αθλητικό κορμί, με την κατάλληλη γυμναστική και διατροφή. Η φωτογραφία που δημοσίευσε η τραγουδίστρια στο instagram, όπου ποζάρει με μπικίνι μαγιό, συγκέντρωσε κολακευτικά σχόλια από τους θαυμαστές της.

 


