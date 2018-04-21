Οι δίδυμες Μαίρη- Κέιτ και Άσλεϊ Όλσεν εμφανίστηκαν μαζί στο κόκκινο χαλί! ΦΩΤΟ

Οι δίδυμες Μαίρη- Κέιτ και η Άσλεϊ Όλσεν κάνουν σπανίως δημόσιες εμφανίσεις μαζί. Όπως ήταν φυσικό η παρουσία τους σε ένα γκαλά στη Νέα Υόρκη κέντρισε το ενδιαφέρον.
Τράβηξαν τα φλας των φωτογράφων
Οι 31 ετών δίδυμες αδερφές βρέθηκαν στο «Youth America Grand Prix's Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala» που πραγματοποιήθηκε το βράδυ της Πέμπτης στο Κέντρο Λίνκολν.
Φωτογραφήθηκαν μαζί στο κόκκινο χαλί με περίπου ασορτί εμφανίσεις, φορώντας μάξι φούστες και ζιβάγκο μπλούζες, αλλά σε διαφορετικό χρώμα.
