Τιλάν Μπλοντό: Κάποτε ήταν το ομορφότερο κορίτσι στον κόσμο... Σήμερα το "άστρο" της συνεχίζει να λάμπει! ΦΩΤΟ

Όταν ήταν έξι ετών είχε γίνει το πρότυπο της κοριτσίστικης ομορφιάς και είχε τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου κοριτσιού στον κόσμο. Τη στιγμή που κορίτσια της ηλικίας είχαν στο μυαλό τους το παιχνίδι εκείνη φωτογραφιζόταν για να διαφημίσει ρούχα!
Το «άστρο» της λάμπει ακόμα
Στα 10 της χρόνια έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο στο Vogue κερδίζοντας παγκόσμια αναγνώριση.
Σήμερα η Τιλάν Μπλοντό συνεχίζει αν εντυπωσιάζει με το μπορούμε να συμπεράνουμε «άστρο» της να λάμπει ακόμα.
