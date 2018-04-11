Τιλάν Μπλοντό: Κάποτε ήταν το ομορφότερο κορίτσι στον κόσμο... Σήμερα το "άστρο" της συνεχίζει να λάμπει! ΦΩΤΟ

Η καριέρα της ξεκίνησε σε ηλικία 10 ετών


Τιλάν Μπλοντό: Κάποτε ήταν το ομορφότερο κορίτσι στον κόσμο... Σήμερα το "άστρο" της συνεχίζει να λάμπει! ΦΩΤΟ Η καριέρα της ξεκίνησε σε ηλικία 10 ετών
 

Όταν ήταν έξι ετών είχε γίνει το πρότυπο της κοριτσίστικης ομορφιάς και είχε τον τίτλο του ομορφότερου κοριτσιού στον κόσμο. Τη στιγμή που κορίτσια της ηλικίας είχαν στο μυαλό τους το παιχνίδι εκείνη φωτογραφιζόταν για να διαφημίσει ρούχα!

Το «άστρο» της λάμπει ακόμα

Στα 10 της χρόνια έγινε πρωτοσέλιδο στο Vogue κερδίζοντας παγκόσμια αναγνώριση.

Σήμερα η Τιλάν Μπλοντό συνεχίζει αν εντυπωσιάζει με το μπορούμε να συμπεράνουμε «άστρο» της να λάμπει ακόμα.

17 !!!!!! ????????????????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) στις 4 Απρ, 2018 στις 3:21 μμ PDT

????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) στις 10 Απρ, 2018 στις 10:59 πμ PDT

Today was an amazing day ????and I would like to say thanks to all of u for your messages and the bday wishes i received , I’m blessed and I’m so happy to be surrounded by people who give me so much love . Thanks to the Thylaners so many of you guys are here since day one ????????❤️ Thanks to my agents in @imgmodels New York Paris, London & LA to believe in me and give me the great opportunity to work with amazing people and talented photographers. Thanks to my soul my mum @veronikaloubry to be here every day I love you mum so much ❤️ Thanks to my @lorealmakeup fam I’m having so much fun all the time working with all of you . Thanks lil bro @ayrtonblondeau you are the sunshine of my life .. Thanks @sandrinegomezphotography for this pic ❤️????????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) στις 5 Απρ, 2018 στις 2:00 μμ PDT

???? ???? @sandrinegomezphotography

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) στις 6 Μάρ, 2018 στις 10:24 πμ PST

 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


