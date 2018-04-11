Η "Μαντάμ Φρύδια" είναι το πιο λυπημένο σκυλί σε ολόκληρο το διαδίκτυο! ΦΩΤΟ

Ένα θηλυκό Μπουλντόγκ από τη Γερμανία είναι το πιο… λυπημένο σκυλί που έχουμε δει σε ολόκληρο το διαδίκτυο. Ονομάζεται Μαντάμ Φρύδια λόγω των γκρι σημαδιών που έχει πάνω από τα μάτια του, τα οποία μοιάζουν με φρύδια.
Τα μεγάλα μάτια του σκύλου σε συνδυασμό με τα σημάδια, το κάνουν να μοιάζει θλιμμένο και γκρινιάρικο
Αν κοιτάξει κανείς τις φωτογραφίες του σκύλου είναι πιθανό- αν όχι το πιθανότερο- να σκεφτεί ότι δε νιώθει χαρά… ποτέ! Όμως στο λογαριασμό που έχει φτιάξει η ιδιοκτήτρια του για το συμπαθές σκυλάκι γράφει: «Δεν είμαι τόσο λυπημένη όσο νομίζετε»!
Be naughty, wild& wonderful....(Astrid Lindgren) I think this is exactly me: a bulldog???????? One question: 19.000 people follow me!!!!thank you soooooo much!!!!????????????????....... but only 3000 people like my pictures.
How was your day? Maybe sometimes we do something wrong....for example we take away the shoes of somebody.????????????..or we bark the wrong words... Sometimes its better to say sorry before its too late and the day ends.... If this is your turn today...then take my picture and send it to this person!???????????? I think everything will be good again????
Hilft mir jemand, den schweren Koffer zu tragen????? Irgendwie ist der schon so vollgestopft.Wohin ich will? In ein #wildesland !Das ist ein sehr leckeres Land für kleine Welpen.Da wachsen Fleischbröckchen hab ich gehört???????? Wer kommt mit mir auf die Reise? Bestimmt scheint da auch die Sonne!????????*werbung*