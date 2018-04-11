Η "Μαντάμ Φρύδια" είναι το πιο λυπημένο σκυλί σε ολόκληρο το διαδίκτυο! ΦΩΤΟ

Ο λογαριασμός στο instagram που τράβηξε την προσοχή μας


Η "Μαντάμ Φρύδια" είναι το πιο λυπημένο σκυλί σε ολόκληρο το διαδίκτυο! ΦΩΤΟ Ο λογαριασμός στο instagram που τράβηξε την προσοχή μας
 

Ένα θηλυκό Μπουλντόγκ από τη Γερμανία είναι το πιο… λυπημένο σκυλί που έχουμε δει σε ολόκληρο το διαδίκτυο. Ονομάζεται Μαντάμ Φρύδια λόγω των γκρι σημαδιών που έχει πάνω από τα μάτια του, τα οποία μοιάζουν με φρύδια.

Τα μεγάλα μάτια του σκύλου σε συνδυασμό με τα σημάδια, το κάνουν να μοιάζει θλιμμένο και γκρινιάρικο

Αν κοιτάξει κανείς τις φωτογραφίες του σκύλου είναι πιθανό- αν όχι το πιθανότερο- να σκεφτεί ότι δε νιώθει χαρά… ποτέ! Όμως στο λογαριασμό που έχει φτιάξει η ιδιοκτήτρια του για το συμπαθές σκυλάκι γράφει: «Δεν είμαι τόσο λυπημένη όσο νομίζετε»!

Who gives me a hug? ????????????????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madame Eyebrows (@madame_eyebrows) στις 10 Απρ, 2018 στις 11:24 πμ PDT

Who is the best in pouting? ???????????? Maybe one day i show you more. ????Today again i lost one of my baby teeth ????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madame Eyebrows (@madame_eyebrows) στις 6 Απρ, 2018 στις 9:50 πμ PDT

Guten Morgen! Hinein ins Wochenende! Was macht ihr heut so? Ich guck schon mal heimlich, ob ich in die Küche schleichen kann und etwas Essbares ergattern kann....????????????????

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Madame Eyebrows (@madame_eyebrows) στις 9 Μάρ, 2018 στις 11:32 μμ PST

 Κωνσταντίνα Τσίχλα


